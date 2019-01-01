Irish Language
The chic Irish girl name to choose if you love Maeve but feel it’s too popular
Irish language Mass returns to the Bronx this September
On This Day: John Huston, the Hollywood legend who became an Irish citizen, passed away in 1987
Mum backs decision to give daughter this ‘hard-to-pronounce’ Irish name
WATCH: Irish language heist thriller "Aontas" named Ireland's Oscar entry
Speech therapist warns parents against giving their child this popular Irish name
This rare Irish name has suddenly boomed in popularity in recent years
Ireland's National Heritage Week: Free Irish language tours at OPW locations
Fleadh frenzy as Belfast sees 95% jump in city footfall, crowds top 350k
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- 1 Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
- 2 Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride
- 3 The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
- 4 Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
- 6 Is Biden an Irish name?
- 7 Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world
- 8 Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
- 9 Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k