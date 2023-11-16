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WATCH: A school trip to the Dublin Zoo nearly 100 years ago On This Day: John Huston, the Hollywood legend who became an Irish citizen, passed away in 1987 WATCH: Short Irish film captures a snapshot of 1940s Dublin
WATCH: When King George and Queen Elizabeth visited Ireland in 1937

WATCH: When King George and Queen Elizabeth visited Ireland in 1937

15 years after Ireland began independent the Royal's visit was seen as a significant step towards the normalization of relations between the two countries.

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