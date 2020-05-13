This simple but delicious Irish drink combination is an ideal mid-week treat: Baileys Irish Cream and Irish whiskey, a truly Irish cocktail!
A delicious Irish cocktail combination with two of Ireland’s most famous drinks: Irish whiskey and Baileys Irish cream. Ideal for cozying up next to a bonfire on a summer's night (or any night, really) especially around St. Patrick's Day.
Both drinks go down smooth, but in this concoction, it is double the pleasure.
Mix and enjoy!
Irish Baileys and whiskey cocktail recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Irish whiskey
- 1/2 oz. peach schnapps
- 1/2 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream
- 2 oz. orange juice
- Orange fruit flag for garnish
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a shaker glass and shake. Strain into a chilled martini glass.
Garnish with an orange fruit flag (half an orange wheel with a cherry in the middle, held together with a skewer).
*Originally published in 2015, updated in May 2020.
