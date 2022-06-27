From Guinness to Baileys, these are the top Irish drinks you've got to try.

There’s a chance you may have not tried all the delectable bevvies that Ireland has to offer. That’s why today, we’re going to be talking about four traditional Irish drinks that you have to try at least once in your lifetime. These concoctions will help you throw your next St. Patrick's Day party and will definitely get you on your merry way.

1. Guinness

Ok, you’ve probably heard of this one already - but it would be an absolute crime not to mention it. It’s Ireland’s most famous drink: Guinness.

Guinness is a dark Irish dry stout, with a strong, sharp flavor of malted barley and a thick creamy head. It’s firmly rooted in Irish history. It was first concocted way back in 1759 in the brewery of Arthur Guinness in Dublin.

Since then, it’s grown into one of the most successful global beer brands and is sold all across the world. But while it’s a firm favorite amongst grandpa’s all across the globe, nowhere is it more popular than back in Ireland, where it’s the overall best-selling drink and generates around 2 billion euros in revenue every single year.

2. Baileys Irish Cream

Bailey’s Irish Cream is to mom’s what Guinness is to grandpa’s. It’s a delicious, creamy, chocolatey liquor that’s part alcoholic drink, part dessert. It reminds me of hot cocoa, but one made exclusively for adults. Also, unlike cocoa, it’s not typically consumed hot. It’s actually best served moderately cool, but some people also serve them on ice or as a shot in a coffee. Bailey’s isn’t the only cream liquor popular in Ireland, but it is one of the most well-known brands.

3. Irish Coffee

This breakfast cocktail is a delicious mix of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, and sugar. That’s all stirred together and topped off with delicious cream.

4. Irish Cider

Last up, we have Irish cider - specifically, we’re talking about brands like Bulmer’s and Magner’s. These light, fruity drinks are perfect on a balmy summer afternoon. There’s nothing quite like a cold Irish cider to wash down your barbeque food. In the winter, these beverages are swapped out for a different kind of Irish cider - a hot, spiced cider that makes the perfect warm comfort to get you through the gloomy winter nights.

What's your favorite Irish drink? Let me know in the comment section below.

