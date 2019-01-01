The Titanic
In 1912, my Irish grandmother was booked to sail aboard The Titanic
WATCH: Irish short film about an Irish father and son's Titanic twist of fate
Ireland's best places to visit - from natural beauty to a dose of craic!
On This Day: Carpathia arrives in New York with hundreds of Titanic survivors
How a white lie saved one Irish woman's life aboard the Titanic
The men onboard the Titanic who gave up their lives to save women and children
On This Day: Titanic struck an iceberg despite receiving warnings
Documentary reveals incredible colorized footage of the Titanic
On This Day: The Titanic's tragic last stop in Cobh, Co Cork
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