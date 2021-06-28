Not sure what to do during your staycation in Ireland this summer? Here's a list of the best experiences around the country, ranked by TripAdvisor.

Recent surveys show that Irish are choosing to stay closer to home this summer despite the lifting of international travel restrictions.

The Travelers’ Choice 2021 awards reveal the top overall experiences in Ireland, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Check out the following walking tours, hikes and safaris.

1. Guided Walking Tour in Kilkenny

A guided Kilkenny walking tour, from Shenanigans The Kilkenny City Walk, ranks at the top of the list.

The tour, which has 79 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, starts at Kilkenny Castle and takes visitors on a “magical” walk through the city’s “medieval mile,” bringing its stories and history to life.

2. Howth Peninsula Hiking Tour

A hiking tour of Howth Peninsula from Shane’s Howth Adventures takes travelers “off the beaten path to trails, woodlands, vistas, and even secluded sea caves”

The four-hour hike, which is led by a "seasoned trekking guide" has 121 five-star reviews.

3. Dingle Sea Safari

The Dingle Sea Safari is an “exhilarating rib experience” from Dingle Sea Safari that tours around the Dingle coast and Blasket Islands.

The tour, which has 260 five-star reviews, gives a “unique up-close viewing of everything that is a must-see.” The captain of the boat informs visitors about nearby marine life, sea birds and the history and geology of the area.

4. Titanic Belfast and Giant’s Causeway Day Trip

Wild Rover Tours transports visitors from the capital to Northern Ireland, with a day trip experience that has garnered 458 five-star reviews.

This tour takes travelers from Dublin via luxury coach to the Giant’s Causeway, and the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. Travelers then choose between a visit to Titanic Belfast or a black-cab tour of Belfast’s dramatic past.

“This tour makes it easy to get out of Ireland’s capital without dishing out a lot of cash on a rental car,” says the company.

5. Seal Kayaking Safari at Dalkey

This three-hour kayaking safari with seal sightings in Dalkey, Dublin, begins in Bullock Harbor.

Kayakers on the safari, which has reached 165 five-star reviews, are treated to “stunning” views of Dublin Bay, home to rare and important species of wildlife.

Kayakers have the chance to interact with “the friendly Dalkey island seals” in their natural environment, and take a scenic stroll on Dalkey island before returning home.

6. Game of Thrones Tour

The Game of Thrones tour from Wild Rover Tours has 113 five-star reviews.

The day tour leaves from Dublin and stops at the major settings of the hit drama series, which was filmed in Northern Ireland.

Stops on the tour include the Caves of Cushendun, Giant’s Causeway, Dunluce Castle and the Dark Hedges.

7. Cycling Tour at Killarney National Park

This self-guided cycling tour of Killarney National Park by Killarney Bike Rental gives travelers "maxium flexibility" to take in the stunning landscape.

Cyclists are given a bike, helmet, historical information sheet and a map of the route, which includes Muckross House, Muckross Abbey and the Torc Waterfall. The tour has 61 five-star reviews.

8. Irish Rock 'N' Roll Museum Experience

At the Irish Rock ‘N’ Roll Museum Experience in Dublin , visitors can learn the history of famous musicians and see exclusive memorabilia from bands such as Ireland's U2.

Visitors of the museum, which earned 436 five-star reviews, can “walk off the street and onto the stage” with the tour’s “immersive and theatrical rock ‘n’ roll experience.”

9. Cliffs of Moher Tour

Wild Rover Tours offers this day trip to Galway from Dublin, with has an impressive 2,513 five-star reviews.

The coach tour takes in the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren as it makes its way along the Wild Atlantic Way, and gives visitors some time to explore Galway city.

“Spend less time reading maps and more time soaking up the scenery on a stress-free tour from Dublin. An experienced driver navigates the roads safely and a guide transports you to premium viewing spots you may have missed if exploring independently,” the company says.

10. Dublin Secret Food Tour

In the Secret Food Tours Dublin a local guide takes travelers to authentic pubs, markets and food shops on this half-day food tour of Dublin.

“Try typical dishes like a traditional Irish breakfast, and artisanal cheeses, and sip an Irish liqueur and other drinks. Pass landmarks such as Christ Church Cathedral and Trinity College as you explore with a small group and learn about Ireland’s culinary heritage,” says the tour, which has 359 five-star reviews.

The stops along the tour are a secret — but the 359 five-star reviewers were pleased.

H/T BreakingNews.ie

