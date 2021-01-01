"Beara demands visitors make an effort... the reward is a breathtaking view of the two counties that make up Beara and the Atlantic Ocean that lashes its coast."
Walking the Dingle Way reveals the magic of Ireland’s beauty on an Irish summer's day.
"Saved from mass tourism thanks to their determination not to pander to modernity", a jewel in The Kingdom's crown.
Ireland's best photographers voted for the most scenic beautiful places across Ireland, with final results ranging from Donegal to Kerry.
The top tours, hikes, and safaris across Ireland, according to TripAdvisor.
The Dingle Peninsula’s stunning beaches are ideal for surfing, strolling and swimming.
For many a vacation to Ireland is the trip of a lifetime, but it need not be ruinously expensive if you pick the right time to fly, visit places off the beaten tourist track, and budget carefully
What's on your travel bucket list? A recent survey ranked County Kerry and the Ring of Kerry specifically as the #3 bucket list item for travelers around the world.
How many of these fascinating factoids about the Kerry Kingdom did you know?
From Newgrange to Glendalough - attractions in Ireland that can genuinely leave you with a life-changing experience.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami