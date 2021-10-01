Toggle navigation
Belfast City
CLRG's World Irish Dancing Championships to return this April
Miami Showband Massacre victims and relatives to receive nearly £1.5m in damages
Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” officially has good odds for an Oscar win
Storm Barra "threat to life" hits land in Ireland as Cork, Kerry residents advised to stay at home
Irish pub art installation wins coveted Turner Prize 2021
Vanishing tribe - Ireland's Jewish community fades further each year
Red Bull Car Park Drift this weekend at Titanic Quarter in Belfast
Dine with an Irish view in 2022 - the best food experiences across Ireland
Headmaster transforms Belfast students with ancient Greek philosophy
Belfast awarded prestigious UNESCO City of Music status
Most read
1
Top ten Irish mob movies that lit up the screen
2
COVID live updates: NI exploring how to replace remaining restrictions
3
Top ten amazing Irish Americans of all time
4
On This Day: The great British novelist Charles Dickens was born in 1812
5
Irish farmer who "lives with his mammy" posts lonely hearts ad in pub seeking wife
6
On This Day: Sheridan Le Fanu the Dublin Gothic writer died in 1873
7
Controversial War of Independence memorial to be removed from Glasnevin
8
Romantic Guinness food pairings for Valentine’s Day
9
Irish man invited to White House after young daughter's cancer battle