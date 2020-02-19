Well, guess what we'll be wishing for as dessert on St. Patricks's Day? Yup, you guessed it... Bailey’s chocolate chip ice cream pie. How luscious!

This Baileys Irish Cream ice cream pie is sure to make your friends coming back for seconds. If your mouth isn't watering at the very sound of this dessert then you're off your rocker!

Irish Cream Chocolate Chip Pie

Ingredients:



1 Oreo cookie crust

1-pint vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup Baileys Irish Cream

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

3 cups whipped cream

cocoa powder for dusting

Method:

Allow the vanilla ice cream to soften on the countertop for about 1/2 hour. Then place it in a mixing bowl and stir in the Irish cream until it is completely incorporated into the ice cream. Gently fold in 1 cup of the whipped cream until just incorporated. Then stir in the chocolate chips.

Pour the ice cream mixture into the prepared pie crust and freeze it for at least 8 hours, or up to 2 days.

Right before serving, top the pie with a thick layer of the remaining whipped cream and dust it with cocoa powder.

Is your mouth watering yet?!

