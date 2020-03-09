It may be a British staple but the Irish are partial to a traditional platter of fish and chips! Perfect for St. Patrick's Day or any time of year.

Fish and chips may be more of a British meal but we Irish certainly love our chip shops. A tasty meal for St. Patrick's Day or any time of the year, this recipe is courtesy of the Grand Central Oyster Bar located “below sea level” at Grand Central Station in New York City.

Traditional fish and chips recipe

Ingredients

2 cups Guinness beer or light Irish beer or stout

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 egg

All-purpose flour

8-3 oz. cutlets of Pollack, Cod or Haddock, boneless, sliced on a bias

Method

In a large mixing bowl, add beer, baking soda, salt & pepper, and egg.

With a whisk, slowly add enough flour until the batter is thick, not runny and adheres to a wooden spoon.

Heat oil in a deep fryer or in a deep-sided sauté pan to 350 degrees.

Dredge fish in flour, shaking off excess and dip in batter, covering all sides of fish

Holding battered fish, gently dip into hot oil, holding halfway in, wait 15 seconds and drop into oil.

This will prevent the fish from sticking to the bottom.

Flip fish over when brown on one side and cook altogether about 6-8 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filets.

The fish should be all one color all the way thru or 140 degrees internal temperature.

Serve with tartar sauce and French fries.

Open for both lunch and dinner every day except Sunday from 11:30 AM to 9:30 PM, the Grand Central Oyster Bar is located “below sea level” at Grand Central Station in New York City.

