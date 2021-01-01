The Irish Dance Teachers Association of North America (IDTANA) has suspended Michael J. Facelle a week after he was arrested in New York on child porn charges.
Irish dance teacher Michael J. Facelle was arrested in White Plains, New York, accused of downloading and distributing child porn on the Dark Web.
El Keegan emigrated to Toronto from Dublin five years ago but hasn't been able to fully settle in her new home city because of her love of Ireland and the homesickness that accompanies it.
The AOH cited several recent incidents, including the vandalization of two statues outside Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in Forest Hills, Queens, on Saturday morning.
“His generosity and unwavering support for Rockland GAA, Monaghan GAA and countless community efforts will not be forgotten.”
St. Barnabas bests Sligo 2-12 to 0-5; Kerry/Donegal beats Cavan 2-12 to 1-9; Na Fianna tops Rockland 2-18 to 1-2.
IrishCentral Contributor Katherine Simmons reminiscences about waitressing as a teen at Irish bar and restaurant Rosie O'Grady's in NYC in the 80s.
The plaque will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and will remember the members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians who perished on the day.
Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee to become NYC's next mayor, told an Irish American Democrats event on Saturday: "This is your city."
The greatest tribute I can pay Frank McCourt is that he never lost the run of himself (that's Irish for getting too big for his boots).
