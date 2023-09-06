WATCH: Meet Brian de Staic, makers of Celtic jewelry in Dingle, Kerry

Brian de Staic Jewelry in Dingle, Co Kerry combines the skilled artistry of a modern master with the unique age-old traditions of the Celts.

Brian and Máiread de Staic opened their jewelry business in 1981, in the town of Dingle on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

From the very beginning, they insisted on using only Irish Hallmarked silver and gold for their original pieces, continuing the timeless traditions of Irish jewelry crafting. Brian himself personally trains his in-house team, to ensure the highest quality and elegance of each piece.

Their collections of necklaces, rings, pendants, and more, are inspired by the Celtic heritage of the Dingle area. One of their most famous pieces is their Original Ogham Jewelry Collection with a customized Ogham inscription.

Ogham is an ancient linear script and is the first known written language of Ireland. The Ogham alphabet consists of groups of lines from one to five, set across a vertical stem line. Each group represents a different letter.

Over the past 40 years, Brain de Staic's has grown to incredible heights and their jewelry has been presented to many famous faces around the world such as Pope John Paul II and US Presidents.

Astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the Moon was presented with a Brian de Staic Riasc Necklace when he visited Co Kerry. King Charles and Queen Camilla, then known as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, were also presented with lapel pins and The Brian de Staic Fuchsia Collection.

