WATCH: Ventry village - a quiet escape near Dingle town, Co Kerry

Discover the relaxed village of Ventry, only a short drive west of Dingle town in Co. Kerry.

Known as Ceann Trá or Fionn Trá in the Irish language, the area of Ventry is a popular vacation destination or an excellent pit stop while doing the Slea Head drive around the Dingle Peninsula.

Stroll along the wonderful Ventry beach and let your cares melt away as you watch the peaceful rhythm of the ocean's tide. Ventry beach and harbor are known as the site of "The Battle of Ventry" a legendary combat between Fionn Mac Cumhaill and Dáire Donn "The King of the World".

In the village, pop into Ventry Post Office which stocks local artisan products and delicious salads as well as being a post office for the community. Next door you can grab a meal or a drink at Quinn's Pub - on a sunny day try and grab a spot in their outdoor seating that overlooks the scenic views of Ventry beach.

Find a gift for yourself or someone special in Penny's Pottery, which opened in the village's derelict dance hall in 1962 and whose range includes bespoke personalized named mugs along with teapots, plates, and jugs.

Visit Páidí Ó Sé's Pub and take a photo next to the statue of the iconic Gaelic football manager and player. Inside, the walls are adorned with pictures of those who visited the pub in the past including some famous faces such as Tom Cruise and Dolly Parton!

Don't miss your chance to see the ancient Fahan Beehive Huts, which can be found between Ventry village and Slea Head. The fascinating structures are characteristic of the area and owe their shape to the ancient method of construction known as drystone corbelling.

Click here to learn more about what's there to do and see in Ventry. With thanks to Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance for providing the video.