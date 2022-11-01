WATCH: Castlegregory - the "Gold Coast" of the Dingle Peninsula

Castlegregory is located on the north shore of the Dingle Peninsula and was once described by National Geographic as “the most beautiful place on earth”.

Castlegregory lies on one of Ireland’s longest beaches, which stretches 12 glorious miles (20 kilometers) in length from the Maharees westwards through Castlegregory to just short of Cloghane village.

Also known as “The Gold Coast” of the Peninsula, the village is a great base for holidaymakers with local shops, cafés, and a great food scene. The village is named after a castle constructed in the sixteenth century by Gregory Hoare, a local chieftain. The castle was destroyed during the Cromwellian wars in 1649, however, a few stone fragments remain -one of which bears a mysterious inscription.

While there, brave the Atlantic Ocean and enjoy the many water-based activities the area is renowned for, from windsurfing, surfing, kitesurfing, and diving. Stay in one of the many welcoming B&B's or campervan and camping facilities that are available.

For a touch of history and heritage be sure to visit Kilshannig Graveyard where a 15th-century (some say earlier) church ruin occupies the site at the edge of the village overlooking Brandon Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Nearby, nestled in a sheltered valley of the Slieve Mish mountains close to Castlegregory is the hidden gem of Glenteenassig Forest Park. There are over 450 hectares of forest streams, lakes, waterfalls, and dramatic cliffs as well as great views of Brandon & Tralee Bay and the Maharees.

Click here to learn more about what's there to do and see in Castlegregory. With thanks to Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance for providing the video.