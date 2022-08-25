A stunning coastal road joins these two small villages that sit at the foot of Ireland's second highest mountain in Co Kerry.

At the foot of Mount Brandon are the quaint villages of Cloghane and Brandon on the northern shore of the Dingle Peninsula. A unique vacation destination, there's an abundance of things to do and see in the area.

Cloghane is a picturesque small village of stone houses while Brandon, a small fishing village, overlooks Brandon Bay, with a quay still used by local fishermen before bringing you onto Brandon Point.

The area is one of great natural beauty, set between the mountains and the Atlantic with an abundance of sandy beaches and spectacular walking trails through uninhabited valleys and unique wilderness. A rich heritage of music, language, and dance is very much alive here and everywhere there are traces of a way of life almost forgotten elsewhere.

During the day explore the work of the local artists at their galleries, go on a hill walk stroll on the well-marked trails and in the evening be spoilt for choice by the many restaurants and bars in both villages.

If you're a confident driver on the Irish roads take a journey up the Connor Pass, one of the highest mountain passes in Ireland whose narrow and twisty roads will lead you to the town of Dingle and the other side of the peninsula (other routes are available!)

Click here to learn more about what's there to do and see in Cloghane and Brandon. With thanks to Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance for providing the video.