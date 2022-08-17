Fun and games for the whole family at Westport Adventure Park, Co Mayo

Westport Adventure Park is a great way to spend a fun day out in Co Mayo with friends and family.

For over 30 years Westport Adventure Park has been providing a whole host of activities for visitors to enjoy including high rope courses, puzzle solving challenges, paintballing and much more.

Located in the foothills of the back of Croagh Patrick just outside Westport, adventures in the outdoor park range in duration from one hour to a full day and special offers are available throughout the year.

Nothing quite compares to the thrill of taking the leap of faith or braving all the elements on the High Ropes Sky Challenge Course. Look over the Irish tree tops as you traverse the cargo net and swing from the ropes! Cross the rope bridge before deciding which route to take next, the perfect experience for adrenaline lovers. For those who don't have a head for heights, they can stay within their comfort zone as there are three levels to choose from.

The Bubble Soccer and Zorb Wars is sure to have you and your group laughing as you bounce off each other while attempting to dribble the ball down the pitch. While the assault course combines military-style obstacles with great challenges, think high walls, climbing ropes, monkey bars, and scramble nets... along with lots of other great challenges that are great craic for the whole group requiring teamwork, concentration, and strategy.

Finally, gear up and enjoy a high-velocity game of paintballing or you can choose splatball, just as much fun but with less force.

