The Old Grainstore, Westport: Restored 1800s Irish pub in Co Mayo

Located in the heart of Westport Town, County Mayo, and brimming with character, this pub is a hidden gem.

The Old Grainstore dates back to the late 1800s and was originally a pub and general merchants while the rear of the building was an impressive grain store until the 1970s. This area was used for the sale of grain, animal feed, flour, and fertilizer. A mini railway line that helped ferry grain carts from the store to the end of the grain yard is still visible on the floor of the beer garden today.

The pub was bought by the Gibbons family in 1904, and it remained with them until the 1980s. After intensive and careful restoration work, The Old Grainstore is now one of Westport’s most popular and much-loved bars.

Visitors old and new can appreciate the original fireplace and the fully restored 100-year-old pharmacy cabinets and drawers in the general merchant’s section of the building. For lovers of history and historians, these cabinets contain a treasure chest of original memorabilia from the 1900s. Dotted throughout the pub are cozy snugs, perfect for relaxing catch-ups beside one of the many wood-burning stoves.

Take a seat at the Whiskey Bar and ask one of the team members for a personalized recommendation. From whiskey novices to whiskey connoisseurs, The Old Grainstore menu features over 100 whiskey brands with something to suit all whiskey tastes and palates.

Outside, nestled between the front and back bar, the all-weather beer garden is a hidden treasure and the ideal place for outdoor drinks in Westport town. On sunny days the retractable beer garden roof lets you soak up all the sunshine Westport has to offer. Whilst on cooler days the beer garden roof is closed over and the outdoor heaters are turned on!

Find out more information about The Old Grainstore here.