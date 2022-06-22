Dine at Nephin Restaurant in Mulranny Park Hotel, Westport, County Mayo

The Nephin Restuarant is an award-winning dining experience in Westport, County Mayo along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Located in the Mulranny Park Hotel, the Nephin Restaurant overlooks the Atlantic Ocean with spectacular views of Croagh Patrick and serves world-class cuisine in a unique setting.

The restauarant has been included in the McKenna Guide for where to eat on the Wild Atlantic Way and is widely recognized for outstanding quality, accomplishment, attention-to-detail and originality.

The four-star star Mulranny Park Hotel is perched on a unique site overlooking Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick Mountain beyond. Mulranny Park is the only hotel on the Great Western Greenway and is situated in the most scenic section of the route making it the perfect cycling and walking holiday base.

The Great Western Greenway is an award-winning route that that stretches through some of Ireland’s most beautiful scenery. Starting in the popular seaside town of Westport, you will traverse through the quaint towns and villages of Newport and Mulranny before coming to a gentle finish at Achill Sound.

You will travel through bogs, woodlands, and active farmland, while spotting wildlife and flora, the Greenway has something unique for each and every visitor.

As Ireland's third largest county, Mayo is extensive in its range of scenery and also has so much to offer walking enthusiasts from its largely unspoiled, clean countryside, varying landscapes, unique scenery, and rich heritage and folklore.

If you're looking for more food experiences around Mayo, the Mulranny Park Hotel has curated a Gourmet Greenway food trail in association with several Mayo food producers, to showcase the wonderful artisan food that can be found in the area.

Find out more information about Nephin Restaurant and the Mulranny Park Hotel here.