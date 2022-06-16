Marlene's Chocolate Haven in Westport, County Mayo

Situated along the Wild Atlantic Way in County Mayo, Marlene's Chocolate Haven is the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Thinking of exploring the colorful town of Westport in County Mayo during your next trip to Ireland? Make sure you stop by Marlene’s Chocolate Haven, which specializes in handmade chocolate crafted on the premise by owner Marlene.

Starting as a hobby making chocolates from her kitchen at home for family and friends, Marlene decided to upskill by taking chocolate making courses and eventually took the leap of faith in June 2014 when she opened her own business.

All chocolates are made using only the finest Belgium chocolate as well as locally sourced ingredients when possible such as Achill Island Sea Salt, Connacht Distillery Straw Boys Poitin, Mescan Brewery Beer, Loch Measc Gin, Moylurg Honey, Ayle Honey and Westport Honey.

With a wide range of chocolate lollies and bars to choose from, find the perfect gift for occasions like weddings, christenings, birthdays, and anniversaries, presented in gift boxes or bags of your choice.

The instore Tea Room is also a lovely place to sit and relax while divulging in Marlene’s Hot Chocolate made from her own special recipe. Or, choose from a wide selection of mouth-watering chocolates on display, gluten-free homemade triple chocolate brownies, and freshly baked scones.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

Find out more information about Marlene's Chocolate Haven here. You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram.