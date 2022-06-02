WATCH: The beauty of cycling the Great Western Greenway in County Mayo

The Great Western Greenway in County Mayo is one Irish gem you don't want to miss.

The award-winning Great Western Greenway is a 43.5km traffic-free route that stretches through some of Ireland’s most beautiful scenery.

Beginning in the popular seaside town of Westport, you will traverse through the quaint towns and villages of Newport and Mulranny before coming to a gentle finish at Achill Sound.

The Great Western Greenway offers mild gradients courtesy of its initial beginning as a railway line and with magnificent landscape backdrops such as Clew Bay, Clare Island, the mythical holy mountain Croagh Patrick and the Nephin Beg Mountains.

You will travel through bogs, woodlands, and active farmland, while spotting wildlife and flora, the Greenway has something unique for each and every visitor.

County Mayo also has so much to offer walking enthusiasts from its largely unspoiled, clean countryside, varying landscapes, unique scenery, and rich heritage and folklore mark it as the ideal walking destination.

If you're looking for meal recommendations to re-fuel you along the way, then the Gourmet Greenway food trail which showcases the wonderful artisan food in the vicinities of Mulranny, Newport, Westport, and Achill is a great map to consult.

Fun fact: The Great Western Greenway was voted the top three cycle trails in the world, by the "New York Times".

What is a Greenway: These are trails built to be used exclusively by cyclists, and pedestrians and are a fantastic way to see the beautiful Irish countryside Greenways also have become very popular on old disused railway lines.

Find out more about the Great Western Greenway by clicking here