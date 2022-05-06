Gielty's Bar & Restaurant: Have a pint of Guinness in the most westerly pub in Europe

Gielty's Bar & Restaurant is the most westerly pub in Europe and you can find it in County Mayo.

Located on the beautiful Achill Island along the Wild Atlantic Way, Gielty's Bar & Restaurant is a third-generation family run business and is open all year round for locals and visitors - "There are no strangers in Gielty's only friends who have never met before."

Families can enjoy quality food made with locally sourced produce and delicious homemade desserts while looking out at the fantastic panoramic view of Clew Bay. Gielty's Pub has a cozy and modern bar area where you can sit beside an antique open fireplace and watch the flames of the turf fire.

They serve to meet all tastes from pints of lager to a glass of wine, a tipple from the top shelf, or even an Irish coffee. They will even teach you how to pull your own pint of porter! The pub is also renowned for its traditional music sessions which break out most evenings of the week.

They even offer a shuttle bus service that will collect you and your friends from anywhere in Achill and at the end of the perfect evening return you home safely.

Gielty's Bar & Restaurant is the last pub on the road of pubs in Achill Island. Situated at the edge of Dooagh village on the road to Keem beach. Find out more information on their website.