Clare Island Lighthouse was built in 1806 and today it now operates as guest accommodation for visitors to Clew Bay in County Mayo.

For almost two centuries, Clare Island Lighthouse has been a nautical landmark perched high on the craggy cliffs, watching over Achill, Westport and beyond.

Clare Island lies off the south Mayo coast at the entrance to Clew Bay. Its spectacular cliffs are home to large numbers of nesting sea birds and its hills, bogs, and woodlands make it ideal for hill walking. It is the largest of Mayo’s offshore islands and has a population of approximately 130.

Today the architecturally majestic lighthouse has been lovingly transformed into fully catered, luxury accommodation, providing modern guesthouse comfort and an old-style welcome – a safe haven of a different kind.

Each of the six guest rooms are individually designed and decorated. Rooms are furnished with period fixtures and fittings, original artwork and super-comfortable, old-style cast-iron beds. Wood burning stoves, open fires, and under-floor heating add coziness and comfort.

The heart of the Lighthouse is the original Lighthouse Keeper’s home, where the Kitchen, Drawing Room, and Dining Room/Library are located.

While the breathtaking views from the Lantern Tower speak for themselves! The tower is open for all guests to use and is available, on request, for sunrise breakfasts and sundown drinks.

Find out more about Clare Island Lighthouse and guest accommodation here.