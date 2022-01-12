Be treated like a king or queen at Ashford Castle, a luxe hotel in a grand 13th-century castle nestled in Cong, County Mayo.

Overlooking Lough Corrib lake, this 800-year-old castle is truly remarkable, a grand, historic structure with national significance.

The former home of the Guinness family, it has hosted countless notables over the years, including The Prince of Wales (who later became King George V) and President Ronald Reagan.

Each of the 83 rooms and suites represents traditional elegance. Following extensive refurbishment, many of the rooms and suites have been individually and lovingly designed, combining the castle’s original features with the latest modern luxuries.

If you're seeking an extra special experience, then book yourself into Ashford Castle’s Hideaway Cottage and relish the tranquility and natural beauty of the estate. This charming, quaint property is positioned right on the shores of Lough Corrib and serves as the ultimate romantic retreat.

Enjoy creative Irish cuisine inspired by the finest seasonal ingredients from the West of Ireland in one of the four main dining rooms. Finally, don't forget to relax at the spa which was awarded 'Ireland’s Best Hotel Spa' in 2021 for the 6th year in a row by World Spa Awards.

Find out more about Ashford Castle Hotel and Country Estate here.