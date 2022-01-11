Dine at Kennedy's Restaurant, West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen

Kennedy's Restaurant offers locally sourced ingredients cooked to perfection.

Located in the award-winning West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen, Kennedy's Restaurant focuses on locally-caught seafood, seasonal game, and the finest of local herbs and organic vegetables.

After your delicious meal, enjoy a traditional Guinness or Irish coffee in the candle-lit Bridge Bar by the crackling open fire, that adds to the delight of this West Cork gem.

Established in 1902, The West Cork Hotel was owned and operated by the Murphy family for 104 years. In 2006, it was acquired by Skibbereen residents Tim and Marion Looney who pledged to continue the hotel's ethos of old-fashioned hospitality and value.

