The Stuffed Olive Café, Bantry, West Cork

The Stuffed Olive in Bantry is a bakery and wine store in West Cork providing good coffee, light lunches, salads, select wines, and desserts.

The Stuffed Olive is a bustling café along the Wild Atlantic Way where you will find the best of local produce when you call in for lunch.

Owner Patricia Messom passed on her skills in the kitchen to her daughters Sarah and Grace O'Shea, who now help run the business with her.

The café is well-loved within the community and is known for its sumptuous salads, lavish cakes, and great coffee. They also stock a wide range of artisan products including chocolates, wines, and pasta.

Make a stop at The Stuffed Olive during your journey along the Wild Atlantic Way.

