Luxury stay at Liss Ard Estate: Georgian country manor in Skibbereen, Cork

Liss Ard Estate is an award-winning Georgian Country Manor in Skibbereen, County Cork, on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Liss Ard Estate offers five-star accommodation on its 163-acre site of pristine nature with manicured gardens and a private lake.

Guests can also enjoy fine dining experiences at their award-winning restaurant. All dishes are inspired by the seasons, harvested from the garden, coupled with the best of local meat, fish and game to bring you the most authentic West Cork flavors.

Embedded in the landscape of Liss Ard Estate is the internationally renowned work of artist James Turrell. Known as the Sky Garden, the artwork consists of an archway, a long megalithic-like passage, and stairs leading to an oval-shaped, grass-lined crater.

The hotel also offers private tours of its collection of over 12,000 rare books and 2,500 vintage vinyl albums, night kayaking excursions, yoga classes, and much more.

