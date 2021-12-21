Kitty O’Se’s is a truly authentic Irish experience made famous by brilliant music, welcoming staff, and a community that enjoys the craic.

Located in the Kinsale, a town famous for its colorful streetscapes and rich history, Kitty O’Se’s pub was envisioned with one purpose in mind: great craic.

You’ll find a warm and authentic atmosphere, delicious food and drink, and lively traditional music; people often say that their experience at Kitty’s was the highlight of their time in Kinsale.

The patrons are a friendly mix of locals and people from around the world, so you never know who you’ll end up chatting with if you decide to sit at the bar

Originally a medieval fishing port, the coastal enclave of Kinsale (from the Irish, Ceann tSaile – ‘Head of the Sea’) is fabled far and wide for its beauty and rich history

Visitors to Kinsale are captivated by its spectacular waterfront setting and medieval influences. Brightly colored buildings vie for attention with the glorious harbor which sustains the town.

Twinned with Newport, Rhode Island, Antibes, South of France and Mumbles, Wales, it is in good company and well placed to be referred to as ‘Ireland’s Riveria’!

So next time you're visiting Kinsale, stop by for a visit at Kitty O’Se’s. Let the music enchant you, the drink warm you, and the conversations keep you. Find out more here.