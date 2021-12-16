Forest & Flock invites you to a celebration of Irish crafts and design in their boutique store in Bantry, West Cork.

Friends Bernie O'Sullivan and Maeve Murphy opened Forest & Flock, a craft and design store, in 2018.

Since then they have created a personal passion shopping experience for the people of West Cork and beyond.

Take a moment and appreciate the engaging gallery space of sculpture, ceramics, art, Irish homeware and innovative design.

Discover a forest land of treasure-filled with the finest quality heirlooms showcasing artistic impressions of the Wild Atlantic Way. And before you go, don't forget to treat yourself to a coffee or a hot chocolate from the Piccolo Coffee Bar.

You can learn more about Forest & Flock here.