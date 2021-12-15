Enibas unique jewelry pieces, based in Schull and Kinsale, County Cork, are inscribed with meaningful messages from the Irish language and are all created in their Wild Atlantic Way workshop.

Enibas was born in 1993 in the seaside village of Schull and originates from the inverted spelling of the owner and designer's name, Sabine, an expected quirky feature of this truly creative melting pot!

Today Enibas has boutique stores located in Scull and Kinsale, as well as an online website. Each piece showcases the true soul of Sabine's designs, inspired by the Irish language, people and heritage.

The significance of the inscriptions, the elegance, and the quality of their work can be with you and enjoyed every day, wherever you are in the world.

The Anam collection of initial disc pendants embodies the love, family, personality and soul stories we hold dear, including words of encouragement such as "ár saol ár dtruas" which translates to "our life our journey"

Some famous recipients of the Enibas collection include the daughters of the former President of the United States Barack Obama, who were gifted Enibas "beautiful heart bracelets" from the then Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Enda Kenny, during an official US state.

Enibas Irish jewelry is your connection to home. Find out more information here.