Visit this unique star-shaped military fortress that has stood guard over Kinsale harbor for over three hundred years.

Take a leap into the past and experience centuries of living history at the Charles Fort in County Cork.

This star-shaped military fortress was constructed between 1677 and 1682, during the reign of King Charles II, to protect the town and harbor of Kinsale.

William Robinson, architect of the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham Dublin, and Superintendent of Fortifications is credited with designing the fort.

Charles Fort has been associated with some of the most momentous events in Irish history. These include the Williamite War in 1690 and the Irish Civil War of 1922-23. Charles Fort remained garrisoned by the British army until 1922.

The view from the ramparts looking out over Kinsale Harbour is spectacular. Visitors are advised to wear suitable footwear due to the uneven terrain and children must be accompanied at all times.

