Beara Distillery, a taste of West Cork inspired by the sea

Beara Distillery was founded in 2017 and is situated near Castletownbere on the Beara Peninsula, West Cork.
Inspired by the beauty of their birthplace, the Power family crafted a spirit inspired by their love of the sea.
The distillery produces whiskey and vodka as well as their multi-award-winning Beara Ocean Gins.
Their base gin is distilled with Juniper, Coriander, Angelica, Cardamom and Orris root, citrus zest, using only the zest from pink grapefruit, orange, lemon and lime.
Sugar kelp, seaweed grown in Bantry Bay and fuschia flower, hand-picked from the local hedge rows are also used, before being chill filtered and then infused with Atlantic Sea salt water.
While their Beara Irish Whiskey is a unique blend of single malt and extra char cask finished single grain Irish Whiskeys. The whiskey is full bodied with soft delicate sherry undertones, toasted wood, perfectly balanced with fruit, spice and some chocolate notes.
Beara Distillery provides a taste of West Cork as impressive as the landscape of the peninsula. Find out more information here.