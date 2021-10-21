The Armada House is a family run business in the heart of Kinsale, one of the most beautiful towns in Ireland.

The pub and guesthouse offers a wholesome home-cooked menu, live music, friendly staff, and of course a well-stocked bar.

You will be treated to home-cooked traditional foods such as Beef in Guinness, Irish Stew, Bacon and Cabbage as well as an extensive list of other mains, starters and desserts.

The Armada takes its name from a reference to the legendary Battle of Kinsale in 1601, the ultimate battle in England's conquest of Ireland and near the end of the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

The quintessential local pub also caters to all your pub sporting plans, from pool and darts to watching the game on the big screen. Or try your hand at the rings board; it’s an old time favourite!

Enjoy delicious pints or Irish coffee by the fire, mighty craic, local musicians and a friendly welcome is always guaranteed at the Armada.

