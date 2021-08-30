Mishnóc: Handcrafted leather goods in County Galway

Mishnóc in Galway City has been a purveyor and maker of leather goods since 2012.
Mishnóc sources leather products from around the world and also manufactures our own range under the Mishnóc brand in County Galway, which is designed in the Mishnóc Studio, a short drive away in Athenry.
The word “mishnóc” is an anglicization of the Irish word "misneach" which means "courage" and is adapted to help non-Irish speakers pronounce it.
You can shop Mishnóc products, such as their notebooks, handbags, belts, and much more, online or at their store on Shop Street in Galway City.