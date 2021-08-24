Judy Greene Pottery in Kirwans Lane, County Galway

Judy Greene Pottery is produced using the traditional skills of craft-potters and her store has been enchanting visitors for more than three decades.

Judy Greene Pottery was established in 1982 in the heart of medieval Galway specializing in hand-thrown terracotta, depicting Irish flora and landscape.

Her extensive collection includes dinnerware, lighting, bathroom pieces, and flower pots, in fact, something for every room in the home!

Catering for the ever changing trends in jewelry, Judy offers a selection of styles to compliment every need. Specializing in fashion and costume jewelry Judy sources her range to bring style and elegance as well as the unusual to her customers.

Judy also creates unique pieces using the old Irish Ogham script, by hand etching Connemara marble and inscribing into Irish linen. Her collection of fashion is something that can't be found on the high street. Sourced from eco-friendly Alpaca in Co. Claren to cashmere and cotton marl from Katmandu fair trade company.

Elegantly showcased in a 17th-century building, browse through Judy's range of handmade terracotta pottery and her selection of high-quality Irish and international gifts and crafts.

Find out more here.