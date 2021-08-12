Eat at Il Vicolo, Lower Dominick St, County Galway

Located by the River Corrib in Galway, Il Vicolo serves up Italian cuisine using the best of Irish and local produce.

Il Vicolo first opened its doors up as a cafe & wine bar on buttermilk walk in mid-October 2011. Serving minestrone, bruschetta by day & Italian cheese, charcuterie, and a nightly changing menu offering seasonal pasta, risotto & rustic delights.

With only 24 seats and 20 wines by the glass, the restaurant has passion, heart, and soul all mixed together offering rustic Italian fare, with a strong southern influence.

Hard work paid off and Il Vicolo spent two and a half happy years on the edge of St Augustine Street before moving to their current location on the banks of the river Corrib, in the basement of the Bridgemills building.

Their menu today has evolved into a contemporary Italian kitchen with a mix of seasonal Cicchetti, pasta, risotto, fish, and meat. Their wine list is 100% Italian and now boasts over 75 wines spanning from the north tip of Alto Adige to the boot of Puglia and the island of Sicily.

Il Vicolo are passionate about everything Italian and uses the best of Irish produce, local producers, and the best exports the Italian peninsula has to offer.

With live jazz every Sunday and the trickle of the River Corrib, while you eat in the wonderful surroundings of the old flour mill, Il Vicolo offers you a unique experience to enjoy the best Italy has to offer on the Wild Atlantic Way.

