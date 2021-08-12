Luxury shopping in Brown Thomas, County Galway

Brown Thomas is Ireland's leading luxury department store and its Galway store is home to the best in designer fashion, accessories, beauty, and more.

First opened on Grafton St, Dublin by Hugh Brown and James Thomas in 1849. The company was then purchased by the American-British retail legend Harry Gordon Selfridge in 1919 and operated as a branch of Selfridge Provincial Stores until 1933 when it was sold to John McGuire, who had made his name in Clerys.

In 1971, over a century after Brown Thomas first opened its doors, Galen and Hilary Weston bought the iconic premises on Grafton Street and set about transforming it into a store to rival the best in the world.

Today the retail chain boasts four locations across Ireland in Limerick, Cork and of course Galway, appealing to a wide audience, selling both prêt-à-porter and haute couture clothing and accessories.

Surviving two world wars and civil unrest that tore through the country, the store remained steadfast, through good times and bad, a reliable icon of grace and good taste.

