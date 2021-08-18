Family fun and challenges at Pure Skill, Galway city

Pure Skill is an indoor sports and leisure activity located in Knocknacarra Galway, only minutes from Galway city centre.
Using advanced automated and electronic technologies, Pure Skill is a 25, 000 sq ft. all-weather indoor sports complex.
Have a fun family day out with children or friends, arrange a corporate team building event or organize your party at Pure Skill.
Using your own swipe card, you can gear up for over two hours of non-stop action! It is not overly physical, they are skills-based challenges, meaning anyone from the age of eight years and above can attempt our circuit.
You complete ten different sporting challenges and get a score out 100 points at the end. Each sport has its own unique challenge including:
- Gaelic Free Kicks
- Soccer Penalties
- Hurling Shots
- Rugby Conversions
- Tennis Volleys
- Cricket Bowling
- Baseball Hits
- Basketball Free Throws
- Golf Putting and Chipping
Take the Challenge at Pure Skill today!