Galway Crystal is nestled in the heart of the West of Ireland along The Wild Atlantic Way in a magnificent Georgian Building which showcases their wide and expanding range of giftware.

Established in 1967 by a group of local business people from the Galway Chamber of Commerce, Galway Irish Crystal continues to trade from their premises in Galway City to local shoppers and our many customers worldwide.

Galway Irish Crystal is one of Ireland's premier gift-ware brands that draws on inspiration from the sheer beauty of the surrounding countryside - Connemara, Galway Bay, and Lough Corrib and from the wealth of history and folklore which is synonymous with Galway, the famous city of Tribes.

The beautiful ranges of tableware and giftware reflect these influences in their timeless elegance.

Through the years their crystal has been presented to local and international sporting figures, Heads of State, Hollywood stars and even to the Vatican.

Their latest range of Claddagh Ring Jewellery is famous throughout the world for its association with The West of Ireland, love, loyalty and friendship.

Find out more about Galway Irish Crystal here.