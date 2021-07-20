Aran Island Ferries, Rossaveal, Galway

Aran Ireland Ferries has been connecting people from Galway to the Aran Islands for almost forty years.

This ferry company is owned by the O’Briens and they have had an enduring relationship with the Aran Islands since they began to trade turf there in the early 1900s.

Aran Island Ferries co-founder, Paddy O’Brien, worked as a helper on his father Michael’s, Galway Hooker, ‘An Tónaí,’ carrying passengers (along with turf!) to the Aran Islands when the turf trade started to decline.

Paddy remembers the 4 a.m. departures when arrival time was unknown. It could take 12 hours (or longer) to reach the islands. However, travel time to the island shortened when Michael installed the boat’s first engine in 1969.

Today the Aran Island Ferries has a fleet of purpose built luxury vessels, offering visitors safe and comfortable passage from the sheltered fishing harbour of Rossaveal in Connemara to the Aran Islands all year round.

Prepare for a warm Irish welcome as you board the ferry and enjoy a full bar and refreshment service, as you're transported to this hidden treasure along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Find out more information on the Aran Island Ferries website.