Connemara Championship Golf Links, Galway

For any golf fanatics, Connemara Championship Golf Links is a true gem to be discovered and enjoyed.

Founded in 1973, Connemara Championship Golf Links is nestled between the scenic splendor of the 12 Bens mountain range and the rugged Atlantic Ocean. The course has also played host to the Irish Amateur Close Championship in 2013 and was once described by major golf winner Tom Watson as 'spectacular'.

The beautiful isolated area is the highest-ranked golf course in Galway and was designed by Eddie Hackett. From the testing dog leg opening hole through to the breathtaking back 9, the course is a test for all levels. In 2000 an additional 9 holes were unveiled to add a further dimension to the exhilarating Connemara golfing experience.

The wild sea and countryside surrounding the course provide majestic scenery, serenity and indeed history. The Spanish Armada ran aground here in 1588, the Spanish horses on board bred with the native stock, creating the Connemara Pony, many of them can be seen in the fields surrounding the course.

While British aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown flew over the site with the intention to land after their first transatlantic crossing. Instead, they decided instead to land 5km away at the Marconi Station in Derrigimlagh, a signature point along the Wild Atlantic Way. At Connemara Golf Links there is more than golf, you are embraced by nature, Hares spring across the fairway, skylarks sing, swallows swoop often leading a golfer to a lost ball while swans elegantly grace the many lakes nearby.

The club offers fantastic facilities with a modern clubhouse bar, coffee shop and restaurant, a proshop, practice range, and putting green. The proshop has everything you need from golf carts, rental clubs, tuition and all top clothing brands. With many wonderful beaches, pony trekking, walking, hiking and biking available nearby Connemara Golf Links has a lot to offer not only the experienced golfer but any visitor looking for unique adventures.,

The Connemara Championship Golf Links is open all year round, but remember to be prepared when visiting, the beauty of the course is the unpredictable weather! Find out more here.