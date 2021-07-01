Situated in the West of Ireland in County Galway, there's an endless amount of exploring to be done in the Connemara National Park.

The National Park first opened to the public in 1980 and covers some 2,000 hectares of scenic mountains, expanses of bogs, heaths, grasslands, and woodlands.

Some of the Park’s mountains, namely Benbaun, Bencullagh, Benbrack, and Muckanaght, are part of the famous Twelve Bens or Beanna Beola range.

Highlights of the Park include the historic Kylemore Abbey Estate, the megalithic court tombs some of which are 4,000 years old, and the wildlife that can be spotted across the National Park.

The largest mammal in the Park is the Connemara Pony. Although a domestic animal this pony is very much part of the Connemara countryside. A herd of pure-bred Connemara Ponies was presented to the State by the late President Childers and the current herd in the Park are direct descendants of those presented by President Childers.

There are also four walking trails in Connemara National Park to wander, the shortest being fifteen minutes and the longest taking 2.5 hours.

After you're finished exploring, why not finish off your day by stopping at the Connemara National Park Tea Rooms with a cup of tea and some fresh sones.

Find out more information about the Connemara National Park on their website.