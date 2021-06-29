Aran Camping & Glamping, Inis Mór, Aran Islands

Aran Islands Camping and Glamping is situated on Inis Mór, the largest of the three Aran Islands in the mouth of Galway Bay, on the Wild Atlantic Way.

If you love the outdoors but are not altogether keen on having to ‘rough’ it at campsites, then glamping (glamorous camping) is the perfect choice for you.

It is a way of experiencing all the benefits of outdoor life without any of the hardships. Instead of a tent, you stay in a snug and warm glamping unit. Instead of worrying about sleeping on a hard floor, you have a comfy bed. In short, the glamping pods at Aran Islands Camping and Glamping offer all the conveniences of a home away from home, whilst being surrounded by the magnificent natural beauty of Inis Mór.

Aran Camping & Glamping offer two types of Glamping accommodation. The larger Tigín Glamping Unit which sleeps up to six people, and the original Clochán Glamping Unit which sleeps up to four people.

The Aran Islands are renowned for their stunning beauty and slower pace of life. For anyone looking for a place to get away from it all, it’s hard to think of somewhere better!

The camping and glamping site is conveniently located just a short walk away from Kilronan, the main town on Inis Mór. With great views over Frenchman’s Beach and the ocean, its careful design and purpose-built facilities make it one of the most unique, and newest, camping and glamping sites in Ireland.

