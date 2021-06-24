Cottage Handcrafts, Moyard, Connemara, Co. Galway

Tucked away amongst the rugged landscape of the Twelve Bens Mountain Range, you will find Cottage Handcrafts, a family-run business established in 1975.

Cottage Handcrafts is filled to the brim with knits and crafts that showcase the best in Irish craftsmanship and design. Upon entering the quaint cottage, you will discover an extensive selection of knitwear that has been lovingly sourced from all over Ireland.

Cottage Handcrafts offers many styles to keep you warm from the traditional handknit Aran Sweaters to contemporary capes, jackets and woollen accessories. Their craft range includes the world famous Connemara Marble, handmade pottery and jewellery, local crafts, knitting wool, and paintings from local artists.

Ireland has always been known for its creativity and craftsmanship. Cottage Handcrafts endeavours to discover and showcase the widest selection of beautiful Irish woollens and crafts. When you buy a handmade item, not only are you receiving something made with love, care and attention to detail, you are supporting individualism and getting a unique piece.

Enjoy tax-free shopping for non-EU customers, and after you've finished you can take a seat and relax in the cottage's tearoom before you hit the road again.

Cottage Handcrafts is 8km northeast of Clifden on the N59 in Moyard. As you descend over the brow of the hill at Moyard, you are presented with a stunning panorama of lakes, rustic peatlands, the unmistakable Twelve Bens Mountain Range, and then, Cottage Handcrafts on the right.

You find out more information about Cottage Handcrafts on their website. You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram.