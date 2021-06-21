The Dough Bros pizzeria, Galway city

The Dough Bros in Galway City was set up by two Irish brothers and now it's one of the must-do pizza experiences in Ireland.

Ronan and Eugene Greaney opened The Dough Bros, which started in a pizza truck, in 2013. After a year of making an impression at food festivals around the country, they took the plunge when the opportunity to pop up in a vacant space in Galway City.

Their wood-fired pizza is inspired by Naples but uses the best of Irish cheese, charcuterie, and honey to create something distinctly unique and local.

The secret is in the making and dedication to quality every time as they prove their dough for between 48 to 72 hours, then pair it with seasonal local produce and finally cooking it in a 500-degree Stefano Ferrara wood-fired oven.

The Greaney's work with artisan Irish products to create their pizzas, from Toons Bridge Dairy, Sliabh Aughty Honey to Fingal Ferguson of Gubbeen, and more.

The brothers bring the best of Irish cheese and charcuterie meats and pair them with ‘00’ flour and San Marzano tomato sourced from Naples. Adding elements like Galway honey gives sweetness and adds a unique flavor punch.

In 2020, Dough Bros was named in the Top 50 Best Pizzerias in Europe. The list honors the best pizzerias in Europe outside of Italy, and the Galway establishment ranked number 21, being one of two pizzerias in Ireland named on the list.

During the pandemic, the brothers got creative with the business and set up their hugely successful DIY Home Pizza Kits.

