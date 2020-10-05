The Dough Bros, a pizzeria in Galway City run by two Irish brothers, has been named in the Top 50 Best Pizzerias in Europe.

The list honor the best pizzerias in Europe outside of Italy.

Ranking number 21, The Dough Bros, owned by Eugene and Ronan Greaney, was one of two pizzerias in Ireland named on the list. (Cirillo’s of Dublin was also recognized.)

The Dough Bros win marks the first time the west of Ireland has been featured on the prestigious list.

The Greaney brothers opened The Dough Bros, which started in a pizza truck, in 2013. Their wood-fired pizza is inspired by Naples but uses the best of Irish cheese, charcuterie, and honey to create something distinctly unique and local.

“The '50 Top Pizza Guide’ to the Best Pizzerias in the World' is like the pizza world’s Michelin Guide,” said Eugene.

“We were visited unannounced at our restaurant on Middle Street, upon that visit we were unknowingly judged on the pizza, the ingredients, the execution of the cooking etc but also the standard of service, experience, beer and wine list.”

“The awards are based on pure merit and are judged by the best, from Naples, Italy, who travelled the length and breadth of Europe to find the Top 50.”

Eugene and Ronan learned in February that their pizzeria had been visited. The brothers later heard the news they made it on the top 50 list. They normally would have traveled to Milan to receive their award, but because of the COVID-19 lockdown this year, the award ceremony was live streamed.

“This was surreal. We were all in different houses and away from each other so even though we were over the moon about our Top 50 news, we really didn’t feel it as we were apart and in the midst of this pandemic, it was almost like it didn’t seem real,” said Eugene.

“We were all naturally devastated not to be traveling to Milan, to meet our peers and to experience this brilliant moment for us, our families and our business. But we decided we would not let the big night pass us by. We were adamant to mark this massive international award with those that have been there from the start.”

The Dough Bros created their own black tie formal event in their family home as they tuned in online to watch the awards ceremony.

“It’s a huge win for The Dough Bros but also for pizza in Ireland and Irish food in general. These awards rarely pass Dublin so it’s a huge win for the west too. Our goal was to revolutionize pizza in Ireland and put Irish pizza on the International map, and it feels like we have done that.

“In the end it worked out the exact way it was supposed to. Instead of being in Milan, we were at our home house, where it all began with the food truck, with family and loved ones who all helped us make it in the early days. Just seven years ago we were in a food truck at farmers markets, so to see our name called at number 21 in Europe was a feeling and a night we will never forget,” said the brothers.

During the pandemic, The Dough Bros have had to adapt their business, developing DIY Pizza kits that people could order online to make their own pizzas at home.

Their pizza is available at O’Connell’s Bar in Eyre Square Galway and their restaurant on Middle Street has recently reopened for business after the shutdown.

Click here for the full list of the Top 50 Best Pizzerias in Europe.