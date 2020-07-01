Here are some of the best places to eat and drink in Ireland according to IrishCentral's reader survey. They know their stuff.

Editor's Note: On June 29, 2020, the Republic of Ireland officially allowed the reopening of pubs (that serve food) after they had been shut down during coronavirus restrictions. Below is a look back on some of IrishCentral's readers' favorite pubs in Ireland.

In June 2019, IrishCentral spent a month celebrating the wonder that is Irish food and drink. As part of our celebration of Irish cuisine, we asked our readers to tell us where the best place to eat in Ireland is.

Read More: Quirky drinking spots around Ireland you must visit

Almost 200 IrishCentral readers responded to our survey, telling us where their favorite place in Ireland was and why.

Not surprisingly, "great food," "friendly people," and "music" were among the most popular reasons readers cited a pub or restaurant as their favorite:

10

And from all the way up in Co Donegal, and all the way down to Co Waterford, it’s evident that there’s no shortage of great places to eat in Ireland:

10

Read More: These restaurants have some of the best Irish food in Dublin

Here are some of the most popular spots in Ireland for a bite and or a pint, as submitted by our readers:

Bofey Quinn’s - Corofin, Co Clare

10

Reviewers said: "Absolutely fantastic music, food and staff. I've never had a bad night there and the food is always amazing. I would highly recommend it to anyone who loves atmosphere and music!" and "Great food, great music, and warm amazing people." Learn more on their Facebook.

Foxy John’s - Dingle, Co Kerry

Reviewers said: "An unsuspecting bar/hardware store, small and homey," and "authentic, friendly, great craic."

Gus O’Connor’s - Doolin, Co Clare

10

Reviewers said: "The food is wonderful!!!! The atmosphere is pure Ireland!!!" and "Quaint and friendly with great food, spirits, and music." Learn more on their Facebook.

Burke’s - Clonbur, Co Galway

10

Reviewers said: "Best food, service, drinks, authentic Irish music, and very friendly customers," and "Great food, staff, and atmosphere." Learn more on their Facebook.

Read More: It's official! Americans love Ireland and can't wait to visit

John Benny’s, Dingle

10

Reviewers said: "Great pub, music, and food!" Learn more on their Facebook.

Matt Molloy’s - Westport, Co Mayo

10

Reviewers said they loved the trad music at this Co Mayo pub, which is offered seven nights a week! Learn more on their Facebook.

Mother Mac’s - Limerick City, Co Limerick

Reviewers said: "A quaint pub in the city centre that boasts a fine Range of craft beers from all over Ireland as well as the regular beers (Guinness /Heineken, etc)," and "A warm welcome, great selection of beer and very unique pub." Learn more on their Facebook.

Read More: 32 Irish pubs chosen by Michelin as the best spots to dine out

The Stag’s Head - Dublin City Center, Co Dublin

10

Reviewers said: "It's old and quaint," and "friendly barkeeps." Learn more on their Facebook.

Thomas Maher’s - Waterford City, Co Waterford

View this post on Instagram Thomas Maher’s pub, Waterford A post shared by Eoin Canty (@eoincanty) on Jun 22, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

Reviewers said: "Traditional with staff and patrons friendly, talkative, hospitable, and helpful," and that they loved "The history behind it and people."

L. Mulligan’s - Dublin

10

Reviewers said: "Incredible food, great whiskeys, extensive beer selection. The staff are friendly too!" and that they loved the "Craic and conversations." Learn more on their Facebook.

Looking for more food and drink stories? You can keep up to date with all our Food and Drink stories here or never miss a recipe by checking out our dedicated topic page here.

What is your favorite pub or restaurant to visit in Ireland? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published in July 2019.