Mia Hansen-Løve’s new Mary Wollstonecraft biopic to shoot in Ireland
"If Love Should Die", from acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, will tell the story of pioneering writer and feminist Mary Wollstonecraft (1759–1797).
"If Love Should Die", from acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, will tell the story of pioneering writer and feminist Mary Wollstonecraft (1759–1797).
There is "shock and sadness" after a Donegal GAA All-Star was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Cavan on Monday.