Every September, Ireland’s shores come alive with the return of its beloved native oysters—a culinary tradition rooted in centuries of coastal culture. With festivals, farm tours, and iconic venues across the country, it’s time to celebrate the season in full swing.

Oyster season in Ireland officially kicks off in September and runs through April—the months containing a reassuring “R,” a centuries-old rule of thumb that signals when native oysters (Ostrea edulis) are at their best Ireland. While legally the season may open earlier, it isn’t widely embraced until September brings that classic “R,” marking their return to prime condition.

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Ireland's history with oysters

Ireland’s rich oyster legacy goes back over 4,000 years, with cultivation traced to the 13th century, according to Trinity College Dublin. The cherished native flat oyster has long been the crown jewel—but due to overharvesting, pollution, disease, and harsh winters, numbers plummeted by the 19th century. In response, the Portuguese rock oyster was introduced (though no longer grown commercially), and later the resilient Pacific or “Irish rock” oyster (Magallana gigas) came into service in the 1970s, offering year-round availability and fast growth.

Today, Ireland produces close to 10,000 tonnes annually, with Donegal and Waterford accounting for around 60% of that production.

Ireland’s lengthy indented coastline (over 7,000 km) and the clean freshwater flowing over peatlands ensure oysters develop rich, briny, high-meat-content traits. Each bay imparts its own character, making every slurp unique and memorable.

Galway’s Global Showcase: The International Oyster & Seafood Festival

The highlight of the oyster calendar is the world-famous Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival, held annually on the last weekend in September to herald the native oyster season. First launched in 1954 by hotel manager Brian Collins, then of the Great Southern Hotel, with just 34 guests, it has since become one of Ireland’s most iconic food festivals. The festival has been lauded by The Sunday Times as “one of the 12 greatest shows on earth” and listed as one of Europe’s “Seven Best Festivals” by the AA Travel Guide.

The festivities include the Irish and World Oyster Opening Championships, testing the fastest shuckers on the planet, plus family-friendly cooking demos, seafood trails, live music, parades, and Mardi Gras-style revelry. In 2025, the festival is scheduled from Friday, September 26th to Sunday, September 28th.

Top spots across Ireland to slurp oysters

Moran’s Oyster Cottage (Kilcolgan, near Galway): A rustic seafood pub in a thatched cottage dating back to the 1760s, Moran’s has long been the go-to for Galway Bay oysters and even inspired Seamus Heaney’s poem “Oysters.”

Achill Oysters (Achill Island, Co. Mayo): Atlantic-kissed oysters from this family-run farm on Achill Island are award-winning, earning the Euro-Toques Food Award for aquaculture in 2016.

Shelbourne Hotel (Dublin): On the east coast, this historic venue serves tens of thousands of oysters annually—sourcing from the likes of Carlingford, Sligo, Dungarvan, and Galway. An iconic pairing with Guinness or Champagne awaits.

English Market, Cork – Kay O’Connell’s & Farmgate Café: Sample freshly shucked oysters from the fishmonger’s counter at Kay O’Connell’s stall, then head upstairs to the Farmgate Café for a calmer wine-and-oysters experience.

DK Oysters (Connemara, near Letterfrack): For an immersive experience, visit this oyster farm (dating back to 1893) to learn oyster lore, tour Balinakill Bay, and shuck on site amid the wild beauty of Connemara.

A slurp worth the trip

For Irish-American readers yearning for a taste of home, or discovering it for the first time, September in Ireland offers the perfect oyster pilgrimage. Whether you're chasing wild Galway flats at the festival, sampling the glossy shells at Moran’s, or shucking fresh-farmed oysters in Connemara, the season promises flavor, culture, and coastlines like nowhere else.

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* Originally published in 2025 and updated in August 2026.