Fall is a time when blackberries are in season in many regions. Using fresh, locally grown blackberries in your tart will ensure they are at their peak flavor and sweetness. This seasonal ingredient adds a touch of autumnal freshness to this rich dessert.

Food writer Hugo Arnold said "This is the ultimate dessert of decadence. The sharpness of the blackberries cuts through the incredibly rich chocolate ganache, creating a wonderful contrast in texture and flavor."

Dark chocolate and blackberry tart recipe

Ingredients:

For the shortcrust pastry:

375g plain flour

1 teaspoon sea salt

170g cold butter, diced

1 egg yolk

For the chocolate ganache:

500ml whipping cream

350g chocolate, at least 70 percent cocoa

1 dessertspoon liquid glucose

75g butter

200g fresh blackberries

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Method:

To make the pastry, sieve the flour and place it in a food processor, along with the salt and butter. Add the yolk and pulse.

Add 5 tablespoons cold water and pulse again until the pastry comes together as a ball of dough.

Transfer onto a lightly floured work surface and knead for 1-2 minutes. Flatten the dough, wrap it in clingfilm and refrigerate for at least an hour.

After the pastry has been chilled, roll the pastry out to 5mm thick between two layers of clingfilm. Line a 26cm round tart tin with the pastry, trimming off any excess and chill again for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Fill the chilled pastry case with baking beans and bake blind.

To make the ganache filling, bring the cream to the boil in a small saucepan. Stir through the broken pieces of chocolate, until completely melted, and stir in the liquid glucose.

Remove from the heat.

Scatter the blackberries over the cooked pastry base and pour over the chocolate ganache.

Refrigerate for at least two hours until the ganache has set. Then remove the tin and slice it into thin wedges.

* Originally published in 2019, updated in 2023.