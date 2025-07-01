This easy recipe for firecracker shrimp is perfect for the Fourth of July and can be prepared a day ahead, then deep-fried just after your guests arrive.

It's nearly the Fourth of July! It's time to gather with friends and family to celebrate the spirit of independence and indulge in some mouthwatering culinary delights.

This year, why not add some excitement to your holiday spread with a sensational firecracker shrimp recipe?

Bursting with bold flavors and a fiery kick, this dish pays homage to the fireworks that light up the sky on this special occasion.

Get ready to ignite your taste buds and create a memorable July 4th feast!

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Firecracker shrimp recipe

Makes 12 pieces

Ingredients:

12 large shrimp, in the shell

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic salt, divided

4 sheets of spring roll wrappers

24 carrot strips (3 X 1/4 inch)

1 egg, beaten

Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce (you can also use sweet chili sauce that is available in most Asian markets)

3 cups vegetable oil for deep-frying

Method:

Remove the shells and leave the tail intact, then make a deep, lengthwise cut down the back of each shrimp; wash out the sand vein.

Place warm water in a bowl and add the salt; stir to dissolve.

Place the shrimp in the saltwater and swirl. Leave the shrimp in the saltwater for five minutes, then rinse with cold water, drain, and pat dry on paper towels.

Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt.

Cut each spring roll wrapper into thirds, making three long, narrow strips.

Place the carrot strips in a small bowl, sprinkle with the remaining ¼ teaspoon garlic salt, and set aside.

Brush the egg at the top of the shrimp. Place two carrot strips in the slit of each shrimp.

Brush each spring roll strip with egg, then roll each shrimp up tightly in the strip, with the egg holding it together. The tail of the shrimp should be protruding from one end and the carrots from the other - to resemble a firecracker!

Continue the process until all the wrappers are rolled with the shrimp and carrots.

To make a dipping sauce, mix the mayonnaise and hot pepper sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.

In a wok or saucepan, heat the vegetable oil to 350°F.

Fry the shrimp rolls until golden brown, about two minutes, turning two to three times. Drain on paper towels. Serve with the dipping sauce.

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* Originally published in July 2011. Updated in 2026.